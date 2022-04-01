Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,508,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,621 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $9,750,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

