Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

