Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Declines By 22.0%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 894.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.75.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

