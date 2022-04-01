Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Director Buys $12,840.00 in Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) Director Brian T. Zino acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.33 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 214,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

