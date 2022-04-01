David B. Kunin Buys 1,578 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin bought 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,764.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NSYS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.11% of Nortech Systems worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

