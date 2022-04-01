Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.48.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

