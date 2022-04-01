Insider Buying: Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Acquires A$20,775.00 in Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Ian Rowden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.16 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,775.00 ($15,620.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

