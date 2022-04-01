PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of PPL Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past month. Yet, PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs and impact margins.”

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

