NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $27,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.