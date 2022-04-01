Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Moncler stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

