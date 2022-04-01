Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

