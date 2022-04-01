Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discovery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

