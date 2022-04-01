OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $85.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

