State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

