Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Dollar General by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,636,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $222.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.88. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

