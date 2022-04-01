Christopher A. Jessup Sells 1,200 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AIR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AAR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

