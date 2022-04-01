Christopher A. Jessup Sells 1,200 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AIR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.