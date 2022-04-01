Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

PSNL opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

