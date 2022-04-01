JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $83.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVEI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.90.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.13. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

