Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

