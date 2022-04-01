Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.59), for a total transaction of A$119,350.00 ($89,736.84).

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Kelly sold 46,500 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.79 ($3.60), for a total transaction of A$222,874.50 ($167,574.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

