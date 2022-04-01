Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDFGet Rating) insider Robert Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.59), for a total transaction of A$119,350.00 ($89,736.84).

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Robert Kelly sold 46,500 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.79 ($3.60), for a total transaction of A$222,874.50 ($167,574.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Steadfast Group (Get Rating)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

