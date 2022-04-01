Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.