Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Columbia Banking System (COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. "

3/31/2022 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

COLB opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

