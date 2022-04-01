Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

ALX opened at $256.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.78 and a 200-day moving average of $262.54. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $246.15 and a 52 week high of $299.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexander’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

