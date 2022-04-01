State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.51 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

