State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.