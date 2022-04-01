Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

