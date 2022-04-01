The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

