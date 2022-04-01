StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NNVC opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.87.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
