Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $6.50

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

KOS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,460 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 251,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

