Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 179 692 987 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 85.12%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.67%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.56 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -22.54

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

