Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.