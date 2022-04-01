Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 6,066.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

