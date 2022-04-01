Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

