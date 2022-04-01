Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 204 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

