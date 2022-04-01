Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Rises By 39.2%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.79 on Friday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $770.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlanticus by 351.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $1,797,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

