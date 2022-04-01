Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 256,907 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $7.20.
The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.
About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.