Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 256,907 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $7.20.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

