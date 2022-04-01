Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $45.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

