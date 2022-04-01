First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $971.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $665.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $641.30 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $748.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other news, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,217,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

