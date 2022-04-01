Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,446,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 449,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49.

