Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

