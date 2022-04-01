Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 990,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Sembcorp Marine has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Sembcorp Marine (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sembcorp Marine (SMBMF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.