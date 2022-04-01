Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 990,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Sembcorp Marine has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

