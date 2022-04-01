State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Lennar by 131.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

