State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $425.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $334.61 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

