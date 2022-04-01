State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.90 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.