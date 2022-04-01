State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

SRE stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

