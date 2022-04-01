Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. 83,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,748,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $579,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.