Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 1,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

IEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

