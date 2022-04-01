Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 1,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
IEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.44.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.