Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $21.94. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 2,893 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

