Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $63.59. 811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,299,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
