Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $63.59. 811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,299,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.