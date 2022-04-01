Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.90

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 88 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

